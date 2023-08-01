Your Money with Carlson Financial
Community meeting held on proposed HCA Health Services hospital in Ashland

Dozens packed Chickahominy Middle School Monday night in Hanover to have their voices heard on building a new hospital complex in the county.
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens packed Chickahominy Middle School Monday night in Hanover to have their voices heard on building a new hospital complex in the county.

”We’ve heard from various EMS communities about how every single minute matters and bringing care closer to home is valuable to ensure a patient’s safety,” Stephen Chandler, with Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, said.

Minimizing the time it takes for patients in Hanover County to get the help they need is why HCA Health Services of Virginia is looking to build a hospital complex right off of I-95 near Sliding Hill Rd.

Phase one of the project looks to build a hospital with 60 beds, medical office buildings and a helipad on a 39-acre site.

Phase two would look to build a free-standing emergency department on the same site, with the complex holding up to 150 beds.

Currently, the group is waiting on the Virginia Department of Health to approve the medical facility through a Certificate of Public Need (COPN).

The decision is expected to come this fall, but HCA says it is waiting on both phases to get the approval and is ready to start with either phase.

“However, we submitted the certificate of need application for the free-standing emergency department and imaging center so that if the hospital is not approved at this time, we’d ask for approval for the free-standing emergency center as the initial phase of the development of the hospital site,” Thomas Stallings, who is assisting with the COPN process, said. “We’d come back later to ask again for the full hospital.”

While many at Monday night’s meeting supported bringing a hospital to the center of the county, some are against it.

“This, in my opinion, has no place here,” one speaker said.

While traffic lights and lane extensions will be made around the site, many are concerned with the traffic this new complex could bring.

There are also concerns about how the hospital will get its staffing.

“All I’m kinda wondering is where are you going to get the people to staff it. You can’t staff the facilities you have now,” one speaker said.

Henrico Doctors’ Hospital said it is continuing to look at ways to increase staffing before the hospital is built.

”Actually, HCA has built a brick-and-mortar school to bring nurses in locally to get them ready for that, so we’ll have our first full class that’s in now to grow that,” Ryan Jensen, with Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, said. “We’ll also continue partnering with schools and nursing programs to fully develop our staff.”

The project will go in front of the county’s planning commission for rezoning in September and could be presented to the board of supervisors by the end of October.

