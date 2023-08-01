19-year-old seriously injured in I-85 shooting

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Interstate 85 on Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police say a 2017 Kia Optima was traveling south when it was fired at by a passing vehicle around 10:50 a.m. near Exit 63 in Dinwiddie County.

“Immediately following the shooting, the sedan crossed the southbound lanes of 85 and crashed on the right shoulder on I-85,” police said in a news release. “The driver, a 19-year-old female from South Chesterfield, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

There’s currently no information on who shot at the vehicle or what kind of vehicle the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone.

