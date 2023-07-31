Where to celebrate 2023 National Night Out in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Night Out, an annual community-building event held to promote partnerships between the community and law enforcement, is here once again.

Held every year on the first Tuesday in August, the event is meant to connect neighbors and law enforcement under positive circumstances and build safer communities.

This Tuesday, Aug. 1, Central Virginians have plenty of chances to get out and support their local police departments, sheriff’s offices and other agencies.

Here are just some of the events being held:

Chesterfield County Police Department

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will hold multiple events this year to celebrate National Night Out.

At Stonebridge Recreation Center, there will be an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free food, entertainment by a classic country soloist, a photo booth, vendors, classic cars, guest speakers and more.

At Bensley Park, there will be an event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with food, entertainment, bounce houses, face painting and more.

And finally, at Ettrick Park, there will be a community event with food, giveaways, games and other activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CCPD is also gearing up for the 40th annual National Night Out celebration with around 100 registered block parties around the county.

The department values the night as a time to generate support for anti-crime programs like Neighborhood Watch, Business Watch, Worship Watch and Crime Solvers.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Chesterfield police, fire and EMS will meet with neighbors at parties throughout the evening. There will even be appearances from McGruff the Crime Dog.

For more information and a complete list of parties, click or tap here.

City of Richmond

The Richmond Highway Neighborhood Civic Association is hosting its 23rd annual block party for the community. The event will include free hot dogs and drinks, performances, fire trucks, bounce houses, face painting and box car train rides.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive free gun safety locks, free Narcan and kids’ fingerprinting ID. There will also be blood pressure checks.

RHNCA’s block party will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the 2600 block of Courtland Street and the Sam’s Satellite Restaurant at 4000 Richmond Highway.

National Night Out events are also planned in Rocketts Landing, Hobson Lodge, Monument Park and Bellevue Merchants.

Henrico County Police Department

Henrico will be celebrating National Night Out all over the county with cookouts, block parties, ice cream socials, parades and other events for the whole family.

HCPD encourages families to lock their doors, turn on front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Police executive staff, patrol officers, community officers and other Henrico County representatives will visit events throughout the night all over the county.

For a full list of registered events, click or tap here.

Colonial Heights Police Department

Colonial Heights will be full of cookouts and block parties all over the city. Police will visit each location and talk about issues that are important to the community, and residents will also be able to meet some new faces in the department.

Those interested in joining Colonial Heights Police or other law enforcement will also be able to meet new officers and talk about recruiting experience and becoming an officer.

For a full list of locations to celebrate, click or tap here.

Goochland County Sheriff’s Office

All Goochland residents are welcome to attend a free family event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Goochland County Courthouse Green.

Past Goochland County National Night Outs have included food, first responder vehicle displays, games and activities for kids and canine demonstrations.

For more information on this year’s event, contact Deputy Robbins at krobbins@goochlandva.us or by phone at (804) 556-5349.

Charles City County Sheriff’s Office

CCSO will be out at Harrison Park for a night out against crime from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There will be a live band and D.J., free food, games, public safety displays, door prizes and other contests.

For more information, call (804) 829-9265 or click or tap here.

Hopewell Police Department

As high temperatures continue into August, Hopewell has decided to beat the heat by moving their National Night Out event to the fall.

The City of Hopewell Sheriff’s Office and Hopewell Fire & EMS will celebrate on Oct. 3. For those interested in registering a party location, contact the Hopewell Police Community Engagement Team.

