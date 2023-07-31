Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, July 31, 2023
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A suicide bomber at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 44 people and wounds nearly 200.
- Community to host meeting over proposed Ashland Hospital that would house up to 150 patients beds, an emergency department, and 160,000 square feet of medical office space.
- A Virginia man is dead after a tree crashed down on his home during a powerful storm.
- Some Goochland residents are under a boil water notice after a water main break along River Road.
