Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Monday, July 31, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • A suicide bomber at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 44 people and wounds nearly 200.
  • Community to host meeting over proposed Ashland Hospital that would house up to 150 patients beds, an emergency department, and 160,000 square feet of medical office space.
  • A Virginia man is dead after a tree crashed down on his home during a powerful storm.
  • Some Goochland residents are under a boil water notice after a water main break along River Road.
  • Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

