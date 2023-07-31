Watch Live: 12News Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

suicide bomber at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 44 people and wounds nearly 200.

Community to host meeting over proposed Ashland Hospital that would house up to 150 patients beds, an emergency department, and 160,000 square feet of medical office space.

A Virginia man is dead after a tree crashed down on his home during a powerful storm.

Some Goochland residents are under a boil water notice after a water main break along River Road.

