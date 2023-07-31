Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Virginia man killed by tree that crashed into home during storm

Virginia Man dies after tree crashes into home during storm
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince William County Police are investigating after a man was killed in a violent storm over the weekend.

44-year-old Kenneth Allan Lee Jr was showering in his Prince William County home when he was struck by a tree.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday evening after severe storms reached the northern Virginia DMV area. The storms also caused damage in D.C. and Maryland, leaving thousands without power.

Fire officials say they responded to more than 300 service calls on Saturday alone in under four hours. It has also been reported that two people were injured after a tree fell on their car.

Several downed trees caused severe damage to dozens of houses across the D.C. area, and some roads closed more than a day later.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Blvd. and Ashland Street
Police: 1 driver dead after police chase leads to crash in Hopewell
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Henrico
Campers say hanging out at the raceway, is like their version of a family vacation.
Campers braving the heat for Richmond Raceway traditions
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

Latest News

Goochland residents are under a boil water advisory.
Goochland issues boil water advisory to residents
Community leaders will meet with residents to provide updates and seek feedback for proposed...
Community leaders to host meeting over proposed Ashland Hospital
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Virginia Man dies after tree crashes into home during storm
Virginia Man dies after tree crashes into home during storm