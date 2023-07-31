Your Money with Carlson Financial
Rhythm on the River is happening in RVA

Rhythm on the River '23 weekend: Friday, August 4th - Sunday, August 6th
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the biggest independent arts festivals is headed to Richmond. Rhythm on the River is happening Friday, August 4 - Sunday, August 6.

In collaboration with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Virginia Museum of History and Culture, The three-day Rhythm on the River festival will feature live music, spoken word, and visual art in various locations around Central Virginia.

Rhythm on the River Festival:

Friday, August 4
Opening events

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts - 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m.)

Virginia Museum of History and Culture - 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. ( 5 p.m. -8 p.m.)

Rhythm on the River afterparty - Three Notch’d Brewing Company- 2930 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA. ( 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. )

Saturday, August 5

Sol Skool Rooftop Day Parties

The Pit & Peel - 1102 W. Main St. Richmond, VA. (4 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

The Hofheimer Rooftop - 2818 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA (4 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Rhythm on the River afterparty - The Jungle Room - 2727 W. Broad St. Richmond, VA (8 p.m. - 12 a.m.) Entry will cost $5.

Rhythm on the River afterparty - IronClad Sports Bar & Grill - 924 McDonough St. Richmond VA (9 p.m. - 1: 30 a.m.)

Sunday, August 6

Closing Events

House Yoga - Hardywood Craft Brewery - 2410 Ownby Ln Richmond VA (10:45 a.m. - 11: 45 a.m.) Entry will cost $10

Rhythm On The River ‘23 Finale - The BOUTIQYE-ery 6 - N. 19th St between E. Main St & E. Franklin St. (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

