Goochland issues boil water advisory to residents

Some Goochland residents Under Boil Water Notice
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Goochland residents are now under a boil water notice. This comes after a water main break along River Road.

Residents living in Randolph Square, Lower Tuckahoe and Wickham Glen subdivisions should boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

River Road near the Goochland - Henrico County line is expected to reopen sometime during the morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

