Gas prices in Richmond continue to climb

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Topping off the tank will likely cost more this week as gas prices in Richmond continue to climb.

According to AAA, Virginia’s average cost for a gallon is sitting at $3.59 - which is 16 cents below the national average.

However, if you’re in the City of Richmond, you can expect to pay around $3.65 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Richmond was priced at $2.99/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of 90.0 cents per gallon.

