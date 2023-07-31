Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Forecast: A Break from the Heat and Humidity for Several Days

A Few Showers and Storms Possible Today
Forecast: A Break from the Heat and Humidity for Several Days
By Ros Runner
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler (but still warm) with lower humidity this week. A few showers and storms today and again later this week.

Monday: Sky conditions will vary from partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible in the morning, with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday night: A passing shower or storm possible early, then decreasing clouds and pleasant overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Blvd. and Ashland Street
Police: 1 driver dead after police chase leads to crash in Hopewell
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Henrico
Campers say hanging out at the raceway, is like their version of a family vacation.
Campers braving the heat for Richmond Raceway traditions
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout

Latest News

Forecast: A Break from the Heat and Humidity for Several Days
Forecast: A Break from the Heat and Humidity for Several Days
Not as hot this week
Not as hot this week
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
Forecast: Much less hot week ahead
Sunday Foreast: Cooler and less humid
Sunday Foreast: Cooler and less humid