Experts explain why gas prices are rising again in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices are rising again across the country, and here in Richmond, we’re paying nearly 20 cents more a gallon than last week.

GasBuddy experts say the amount of gas available is the lowest it’s been since 2015.

These prices also depend on the weather, and production cutbacks, making you stretch your dollar further.

“Suddenly a lot going wrong to push prices up very quickly,” the head of petroleum at Gas Buddy.

It can be difficult to pinpoint one exact cause pushing up prices, but GasBuddy experts say it has much to do with the organization OPEC which helps oil-producing countries work together.

The oil supply is down as Saudi Arabia and Russia reduce the number of oil barrels they give other countries.

“July supplies are actually at the lowest level since July 2015,” explained Patrick De Haan.

The extreme heat wave that covered the country also caused unexpected outages at refineries.

“Well, without refineries, we wouldn’t have gasoline, we wouldn’t have diesel, we wouldn’t have jet fuel,” said De Haan.

Not only does the price at the pump affect regular commuters but also commercial trucks that use diesel fuel. When it starts costing at the tank, that price is typically passed on to consumers, meaning we could see prices jump at the grocery store or elsewhere in the supply chain.

A local truck driver said he tries to find the cheapest gas available, which he says is on Hull Street.

“Right now, with $3.19, it’s probably about $300, $320,” said a local truck driver, J.T. Mills.

De Haan said he’s hopeful prices could drop around October or November. He says that it all depends on how long those cutbacks last.

There are also concerns that new issues could push the national average to more than $4 per gallon for the first time this year as we get closer to the peak of hurricane season.

“Not only does the price of oil make up what you pay at the pump, but refineries’ ability to turn that oil into gasoline is also critical to understanding why gas prices move,” De Haan said.

