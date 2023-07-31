Your Money with Carlson Financial
Community leaders to host meeting over proposed Ashland Hospital

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A new hospital could be coming to the Ashland area, and community leaders want to hear thoughts from residents.

This new hospital would be called Ashland Hospital.

It is expected to provide convenient medical care for Hanover County residents because of its proposed location right off Interstate 95 near sliding hill road.

The project is primarily a collaboration between Henrico Doctors Hospital and Hanover County. The facility is expected to occupy 39 acres of land, house up to 150 patient beds, an emergency department, and 160,000 square feet of medical office space.

So far, a rezoning request, conditional use permit request, and a special exception permit request have been filed with the Hanover County Planning Department.

A community meeting will be held Monday, July 31, to update residents about where things stand and gather feedback.

That meeting will be held at Chickahominy Middle School starting at 6:30 in the cafeteria.

