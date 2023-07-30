Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 10, 2011. The Gators announced plans Monday, July 3, 2023, to hire an architect for the design of its revamped Florida Field, the first public step in a process that’s been ruminating for years.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By WCJB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Two people were killed after gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday near the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Florida, WCJB reports.

Gainesville Police were near the Checkers and Bodytech on West University Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when they heard gunshots. There were three victims, two of which died from their injuries.

Police were seeking the public’s help for any information on the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Two adults and one juvenile were taken to VCU in serious but stable condition.
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Henrico crash
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for all counties shaded in yellow -...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe risk ends, relief from heat ahead!
Officers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Blvd. and Ashland Street
Police: 1 driver dead after police chase leads to crash in Hopewell

Latest News

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
Officers in Texas pulled an unconscious man from a burning car.
WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car