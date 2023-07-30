Sunday Foreast: Cooler and less humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler (but still warm) with lower humidity this week! Humidity returns Friday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a morning shower. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning midday and into the evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Late-day showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Rain possible especially in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible, this could change. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.