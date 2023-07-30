Your Money with Carlson Financial
Staying safe while beating the excessive heat

Batter Park Pool and Splashpad have extended hours this weekend.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the extreme temperatures this weekend, people tried to cool off at local pools and splashpads. One Richmond City pool extended its hours because of the heat. According to NBC12′s Meteorologists First Alert Weather reports showed Saturday’s ‘feel like’ temperatures were as high as 110 degrees!

“People need a place to recreate, people need a place to have fun, people need a place to just come and simply cool off,” said Jerrod Booker, the aquatics services supervisor for Richmond City Parks and Recreation.

There are a few things to put on your checklist to take to the pool. Of course, you want to stay hydrated, so make sure you bring cold water to drink, and be sure to take enough sunscreen to reapply multiple times. Also, don’t forget about a part of your body that doesn’t see the sun as much but can get extremely burnt - feet.

“They start ooching and ahhing and saying ah ah ah my feet are hot! but if they have flipflops or something like that, that can alleviate those types of things,” he said.

Booker said the Battery Park Pool and Splashpad has extended hours for the heat.

“Last week we almost had 8,000 people come through our pools, so this week, since it’s extremely hot, I’m assuming we’re probably going to be topping 10,000 people and we’re excited about that,” he said.

Keeping lifeguards safe in this heat is vital so they can keep swimmers safe.

“We’re also making sure they utilize rotational schedules that keep them in the sun for about thirty minutes but also give them about thirty minutes of shade and they’re able to rotate back and forth with that,” Booker said.

