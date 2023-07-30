RIC to host airport-wide job fair, Tuesday, August 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport is welcoming job seekers to an airport-wide job fair featuring several available career opportunities.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ivor Massey Administration Building located at 5707 Huntsman Road on the Airport’s campus.

Participating organizations in attendance will include Delaware North (all restaurants), Enterprise Holdings, Hudson (all news and gift locations), Piedmont Airlines (ground handling), SP+ (airport parking and shuttle services), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Capital Region Airport Commission.

Candidates can choose from a mix of full-time and part-time opportunities, from entry-level positions to experienced supervisory roles.

Applicants are asked to bring several copies of their resumes and must have the ability to pass a background check.

The Capital Region Airport Commission, owner and operator of Richmond International Airport, is also hiring for several positions. Those opportunities include Custodian, Information Technology, Firefighter, Bag Jam Clearer, Human Resources Coordinator, Baggage Handling System Mechanic, Electrician, Ground Maintenance I, and Business Diversity Compliance Coordinator.

Positions will be offered competitive wages, health insurance, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, paid holidays, GRTC access, an employee referral program, and the Virginia Retirement System (VRS) retirement plan.

Free parking will be available for drivers at the Ivor Massey Administration Building, and the Airport will provide a shuttle service to/from the GRTC Route 7A/7B bus stop at the terminal.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.