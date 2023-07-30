Public input tells GRTC stations are need in Northside and Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC 10 year plan update - after the first round of public input, GRTC leaders found out that more pulse stations need to be installed throughout the north and south sides of Richmond.

“We want to provide the same level of connectivity this pulse has created going East, West, for North, South, that’s what this project is about,” said the communications specialist for GRTC, Henry Bendon.

Their team narrowed down 3 routes where people need access to this free ride the most.

“Right now, it’s which are we building first, now which are we building only. We know for a fact that a North, South pulse will run up and down Chamberlayne,” he said.

The next step is answering questions like - how will they navigate and where will they cross the river. There are already routes running throughout the east and west ends, through downtown, as well as VCU and the Museum District. Bringing more pulse stations to the Metro Richmond area would also provide the community with more job opportunities.

Each pulse station is handicap accessible, has seating and is covered from the sun. Plus, the QR codes show you when the bus will take you to where you want to go and gives you information about the stop.

