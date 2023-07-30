Maymont now offering out-of-school day camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to engage, interact and educate our youth, Maymont is now offering out-of-school day camp on select days when schools are out.

Due to the success of Summer Camps presented by Papa John’s, Maymont will be extending the concept into the academic year.

Starting September 2023 through April 2024, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., all K - 8th-grade students in the Richmond area are invited to join a fun and educational out-of-school day camp featuring a 100-acre classroom and experienced educators.

Participants can expect a day filled with scavenger hunts, animal encounters, nature and history walks, hands-on science experiments, and a chance to meet the professionals who care for Maymont’s plants, animals and historical artifacts.

Click here to sign up or learn more about Maymont’s out-of-school day camp.

