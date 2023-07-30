Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Maymont now offering out-of-school day camp

Maymont was named the top park in the state. (Source: Maymont)
Maymont was named the top park in the state. (Source: Maymont)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to engage, interact and educate our youth, Maymont is now offering out-of-school day camp on select days when schools are out.

Due to the success of Summer Camps presented by Papa John’s, Maymont will be extending the concept into the academic year.

Starting September 2023 through April 2024, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., all K - 8th-grade students in the Richmond area are invited to join a fun and educational out-of-school day camp featuring a 100-acre classroom and experienced educators.

Participants can expect a day filled with scavenger hunts, animal encounters, nature and history walks, hands-on science experiments, and a chance to meet the professionals who care for Maymont’s plants, animals and historical artifacts.

Click here to sign up or learn more about Maymont’s out-of-school day camp.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Two adults and one juvenile were taken to VCU in serious but stable condition.
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Henrico crash
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for all counties shaded in yellow -...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe risk ends, relief from heat ahead!
Officers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Blvd. and Ashland Street
Police: 1 driver dead after police chase leads to crash in Hopewell

Latest News

Woman shot in the East End
Woman shot in the East End
Staying safe while beating the excessive heat
Staying safe while beating the excessive heat
Batter Park Pool and Splashpad have extended hours this weekend.
Staying safe while beating the excessive heat
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Henrico