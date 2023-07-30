Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bomb squad investigates mysterious packages parachuted into neighborhood

California officials investigated after a parachute with two packages attached to it was found...
California officials investigated after a parachute with two packages attached to it was found in a neighborhood.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAN DIMAS, Calif. (Gray News) – A bomb squad was called in to investigate after packages were apparently parachuted into a city in California.

The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station said deputies responded to a call Thursday for a suspicious package in San Dimas. When they arrived at the location, they said they discovered a parachute with two packages attached to it.

California officials said two packages were found attached to a parachute in a neighborhood.
California officials said two packages were found attached to a parachute in a neighborhood.(The San Dimas Sheriff's Station)

The responding deputies then evacuated the residents of nearby homes and called in the arson and explosives unit.

After an investigation, officials determined the packages did not contain explosives or other dangerous materials and seemed to be a science project.

Officials informed the neighborhood of the finds, and the residents returned safely to their homes.

