Woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Henrico

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is recovering after a shooting in the Highland Springs area.

Police were called to the 100 block of Battery Street at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

