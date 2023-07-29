Saturday Foreacst: Dangerous heat and strong storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind damage, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible with this afternoon and evening storms. Much calmer and cooler Sunday!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat continues today with a threat for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM along and east of I-95. Feels like temperatures could reach 110°+.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM for counties west of I-95. Feels like temperatures could reach 105°+.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and breezy at times. Rain and scattered storms are expected later in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%, Rain totals near an inch possible, RVA Metro timing: 6 PM - 9 PM)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm at any point during the day. Lows in the low to mid-70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning midday and into the evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and storms possible, rain chances may increase. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.