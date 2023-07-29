Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Foreacst: Dangerous heat and strong storms

First Alert Weather Day today for excessive heat and humidity plus the potential for severe thunderstorms
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind damage, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible with this afternoon and evening storms. Much calmer and cooler Sunday!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous heat continues today with a threat for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 PM along and east of I-95. Feels like temperatures could reach 110°+.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM for counties west of I-95. Feels like temperatures could reach 105°+.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and breezy at times. Rain and scattered storms are expected later in the afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%, Rain totals near an inch possible, RVA Metro timing: 6 PM - 9 PM)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm at any point during the day. Lows in the low to mid-70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning midday and into the evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and storms possible, rain chances may increase. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

