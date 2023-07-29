Richmond nonprofit offering haircuts, backpacks before school starts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond nonprofit Impac1rva is hosting an event for kids to get free haircuts and backpacks before the start of school.

Barbers & Backpacks is a fun day for communities to build a better tomorrow for the youth, families and small businesses that help the city to thrive.

The event will have some games, prizes and meet local business owners.

Students K-12th preparing to enter or return to school this year can get a head start with a fresh haircut from some of Richmond’s most talented barbers at Executive Grooming Lounge, along with a new backpack and school supplies to match.

Light refreshments and snacks Starbucks provides will be available for all who attend.

Impac1rva is a local nonprofit foundation based right here in the heart of Richmond that’s creating another source of support for communities in need of resources and services.

The event will be at Jefferson Park at N 21st and Marshall streets on Monday, Aug. 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

RPS schools start on Aug. 21.

