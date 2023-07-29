Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: 1 driver dead after police chase leads to crash in Hopewell

Officers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Blvd. and Ashland Street
Officers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Blvd. and Ashland Street(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash after a police pursuit resulted in the death of one driver.

Officers were called to the intersection of Oaklawn Blvd. and Ashland Street on On Friday, July 28, just before midnight to assist Prince George Police with a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash involving a pick-up truck and compact vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found one driver with life-threatening injuries. The victim, who was identified as Andre Bassett Jr. was transported to a nearby hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who either witnessed this collision or who may have been traveling in the area at the time of the collision or have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804)541-2222.

Persons with information on this incident who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804)541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

