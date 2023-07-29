‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina woman won a triple-digit jackpot thanks to purchasing a lucky scratch-off ticket.
According to the North Carolina Educational Lottery, Jodi Owens won a $100,000 prize by putting her break time to good use and buying a lottery ticket.
Officials said Owens, a retired nurse practitioner, took a break from doing some work around her house and stopped at a Civietown Mini Mart in Shallotte. She picked up a few items including a Black Titanium scratch-off.
She returned home to scratch her winning ticket.
“I’m still in shock,” Owens said. “It’s truly a blessing.”
Owens claimed her prize on Friday and took home $71,259 after taxes.
“I’m going to pay my mortgage off and pay my car off,” she said. “I’m thinking about getting a manicure and pedicure too!”
Lottery officials said the Black Titanium scratch-off game just launched last month and is available for $30.
