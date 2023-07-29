Your Money with Carlson Financial
Campers braving the heat for Richmond Raceway traditions

The Cookout 400 is this weekend, but some have been camping for days.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The heat can’t stop NASCAR fans as campers sit through scorching temperatures to partake in their favorite Richmond Raceway traditions.

The Cookout 400 is this weekend, but some have been camping for days. They say it’s all a part of the experience and how they have made some of their best friends.

“It wouldn’t matter what the weather forecast was. We were coming in,” camper Don Schone said.

Schone drives from Maryland to the Richmond Raceway yearly to make it for his favorite NASCAR races. He says he knew it would be scorching this weekend, but that couldn’t stop him. He comes prepared with water and a generator to stay cool. He says he bought most of his food and drinks in Richmond, and he’s constantly restocking.

“We bought a lot here. And we’ve dumped a lot of money into the Richmond economy. I can promise you that,” Schone said.

Campers have learned tips and tricks to make it through the weekend. Though they come prepared, campers say this year is one of the hottest.

Tim Hubbell and Jason Wachter bring a pool every year. They fill it up right when they get to the raceway, which they say costs around $300. This year, they say the pool is starting to feel more like a hot tub, and they have to add ice to cool it down.

The two say every penny is worth it, as Hubbell commutes from New York to make this tradition work.

“Everybody walks through, passes through. The track is literally right there. The trucks parked right here. We have the parade goes right out in front of us. It’s probably one of the best sites,” Hubbell said.

Campers say hanging out at the raceway is like their version of a family vacation. They splurge on pools, generators, and more because it’s how they relax and have a good time.

Schone joins his friends Van and Chris every year. He says he met them at the raceway, and they’ve been lifelong friends since then.

He and Van are both from Maryland, and now he has him over at his house often, all because of the bond they created at the raceway. That relationship is why he did not hesitate about coming, even when he saw the forecast.

“You can go to a NASCAR race with no money, no food. Okay, and you can leave with a full belly and drunk and phone numbers from 10 people that want you to come back and party with them next year,” Schone said.

The group has been camping since Wednesday morning and spent more than $200 to keep the generator running.

They say they usually get around 13 hours on it, but with the air conditioning blasting, they can only get about 5 or 6 hours at a time.

“We come as early as we can. And we want to be with the family. It’s kind of like going camping somewhere with your family, right, these people you don’t see them all the time,” Van Sharp said.

While the campers love NASCAR, it’s not really about the races for these Richmond tourists.

“It’s about family, camping, it’s about having a good time,” Schone said.

Races kick off this weekend with the big Cookout 400 happening Sunday. If you are attending, remember to hydrate, wear sunscreen and stay safe.

