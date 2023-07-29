Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at lake, authorities say

Deputies say family members were unaware the 6-year-old girl was still in the water when the boat hit her Friday morning. (Source: KPHO)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a young girl has died after she was hit by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant Friday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the lake regarding a boat accident at about 11 a.m.

KPHO reports that a 6-year-old girl was pulled from the lake with a severe leg injury. She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, two families had arrived at the lake around 7 a.m. for swimming and wakeboarding. All 12 people, reported to be six adults and six children, were on the same boat.

Investigators said the child was injured when no one realized she was still in the water and her mother started to accelerate to pull another family member who was wakeboarding.

The young girl was then run over by the boat.

Because of poor cellphone service in that part of the lake, the family couldn’t reach emergency services.

Other boaters in the area helped get the child out of the water and brought her to the Pleasant Harbor Marina where fire crews were waiting.

Deputies don’t believe impairment was a factor in the accident.

Detectives are investigating and processing evidence, but Enriquez said the girl’s death is being treated as a tragic accident.

Authorities said there appeared to be no safety violations on the boat, which was equipped with proper life jackets, a fire extinguisher and other gear.

Enriquez also said the owners are experienced boat operators who live near the lake.

The families involved were not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Another aspect of our First Alert Weather Day Saturday will be the threat for strong to severe...
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat continues with severe storm potential on Saturday
There’s a growing push to see this business district, located in the middle of a residential...
Should cars be removed from Carytown?
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on...
Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
‘Our hero is going home’: Police officer released from rehab 3.5 months after Ky. bank shooting
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting,...
Tim Scott criticizes Ron DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
Police say George Bone has been charged with open murder in the death of his live-in girlfriend.
Police: Man charged with murder after living with girlfriend’s body in closet for months
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill...
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths