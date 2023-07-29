Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Henrico crash

Two adults and one juvenile were taken to VCU in serious but stable condition.
(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a car crash that injured two adults and a juvenile Friday evening.

On July 28, 2023, at 09:04 p.m. Henrico Police were dispatched to a traffic crash at Hungary Road and Fairlake Lane.

Officers found two vehicles involved in the crash. Two adults and one juvenile were taken to VCU in serious but stable condition.

The crash is still being investigated.

