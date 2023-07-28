Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, July 28, 2023
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today’s weather is dangerously hot and humid, with an isolated chance for storms this afternoon. Full forecast >
- The teen charged in the deadly mass shooting outside the Altria Theater is due back in court this morning. This comes after he received a new charge for first degree murder earlier this week.
- The Electoral Board has decided to remove two early voting locations in Richmond.
