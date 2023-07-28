TSA hiring full and part-time officer positions at RIC

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration is looking for new officers this summer to aid in the screening of thousands of daily travelers.

The agency will join several employers in an airport-wide job fair at Richmond International Airport on Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ivor Massey Administration Building.

TSA will be hiring both full and part-time officer positions and giving attendees more information about what it’s like to work on the team. The administration will also offer job applications on-site.

The positions have a starting salary of aproximately $39,200 annually, including a 21.38% locality pay. No previous law enforcement or security expereince is required, as new hires recieve extensive paid training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

Free parking for the event is available at the building. There will also be a shuttle to pick up GRTC bus route 7 A/B passengers and take them to and from the event.

To learn more or view open TSA positions nationally, click or tap here. To get a look at the day in the life of a Transportation Security Officer, click or tap here.

