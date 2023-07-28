Your Money with Carlson Financial
Teen charged in Richmond mass shooting due in court Friday

Amari Pollard, 19, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Shawn Jackson,...
Amari Pollard, 19, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Shawn Jackson, but not his stepfather Renzo Smith.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The teen charged in the deadly mass shooting outside the Altria Theater is due back in court on Friday.

This hearing comes after 19-year-old Amari Pollard received a new charge for first-degree murder earlier this week for the killing of Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson, but not his stepfather Renzo Smith.

However, Pollard was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the killings.

Parents, community members demand change following Monroe Park mass shooting

Uncertainty remains about what’s going to happen to those second-degree murder charges because they are still showing up on Virginia Court documents.

Prosecutors believe Pollard intended to kill Jackson.

According to investigators, Pollard and Jackson knew each other and exchanged words inside the theater before the shooting.

Pollard is due back in court at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing to determine what will happen with those two counts of second-degree murder.

