Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Suspected bank burglar falls from ceiling into bin in front of police

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police...
A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police officers.
By WEWS staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, Ohio (WEWS) - A would-be bank robber in Ohio is “in the can” in more ways than one.

Officers responded to an alarm at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio, early Thursday.

Police heard noises coming from the roof over the bank’s drive-thru.

Moments later, a man dropped from the roof and straight into a blue recycling can positioned under the roof access door.

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police officers. (WEWS, HURON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)

The 27-year-old suspect was quickly arrested while still in the can.

He is now being held in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on...
Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police...
Burglar falls through ceiling into recycling bin
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Police arrested 62-year-old Maria Macburnie on Wednesday.
Prosecutors: Woman posed as doctor, prescribed medications
FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday...
Judge orders release of 3 of ‘Newburgh Four,’ assails FBI’s role in a post-9/11 terror sting