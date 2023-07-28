Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Students need to be up to date on vaccinations for school

FILE
FILE(LM Otero | AP)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Keeping up to date with medical appointments is sometimes lost in the shuffle of summer schedules. However, skipping this step could delay your child’s start to the school year.

“In Virginia, we require certain immunizations for both daycare, as well as public and private schools, as children enter into kindergarten, seventh and 12th grade,” State Health Commissioner Doctor Karen Shelton. “These vaccinations help prevent the spread of infectious disease, and we know that the schools are the heart of our community.”

Vaccinations including the ones to fight polio, measles, mumps, and whooping cough.

“Prior to COVID, we had about 98% of children who were ready for school as far as being up to date on their vaccines,” Dr. Shelton said.

That slipped down to 80% during the pandemic. As of 2022, Virginia is back up to 89%.

“We also want to make sure that we’re addressing our children’s mental well being,” Dr. Shelton said. “The Right Health Right Now program throughout Virginia is helping to give better access for mental and behavioral health.”

Dr. Shelton says more than 50% of students in Virginia’s middle and high schools show concerns of worry and anxiety.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on...
Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
There’s a growing push to see this business district, located in the middle of a residential...
Should cars be removed from Carytown?
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car

Latest News

Amari Pollard faces one count of first-degree murder, and a felony gun charge.
Teen charged in Richmond mass shooting back in court
Welcome to 12 About Movies with Tyler & Todd, where a couple of movie nerds break down what’s...
12 About Movies: Breaking down what’s new to streaming and in the theaters
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
Report: Emmys postponed amid writers, actors strike
VDOT says the fire happened at mile marker 61.5.
I-95 south shuts down after tractor-trailer fire in Chesterfield