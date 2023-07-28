Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Spanberger considering run for governor, report says

U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, has been pushing to make sure rural...
U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, has been pushing to make sure rural communities are prioritized for EV charging infrastructure funding(Scotty Smith, InvestigateTV)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger is considering running for Virginia governor in 2025, according to a Politico report.

The report says that Spanberger and one of her top political aides told four Democrats she’s preparing to launch a bid for the governor’s mansion in 2025. Her team has also begun to discuss plans for a statewide run with her colleagues on Capitol Hill, according to two anonymous Democratic lawmakers.

Politico says any official announcement from Spanberger would not likely come until after November’s state elections.

A spokesperson for Spanberger told NBC12, “Like every Virginia Democrat should be, Abigail is squarely focused on the 2023 General Assembly races.”

Spanberger currently represents Virginia’s recently redrawn 7th district. The 7th district presently covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on...
Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
There’s a growing push to see this business district, located in the middle of a residential...
Should cars be removed from Carytown?
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car

Latest News

City leaders argue against the decision saying the move was not legal.
Richmond electoral board eliminates two voting locations
Levar Stoney at a press conference to address funding for gun violence prevention
Richmond Mayor calling on Virginia to use state budget for gun violence prevention
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined business owners in Downtown Richmond to tout Virginia’s job growth...
Youngkin touts job growth, asks state lawmakers to work on revised budget
Republicans in Virginia have generated about $13 million ahead of Election Day. Democrats are...
Republicans outraising Democrats ahead of Virginia fall elections