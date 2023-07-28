RPD’s seeing increase in liquor thefts in area ABC stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Liquor thefts are one of the latest crimes trending in RVA, so Richmond Police Department is working with ABC stores to crack down on these thieves.

The department reports that as of June 30, 420 out of 807 shoplifting reports took place at Richmond ABC stores. The Hull Street location is one of the highest targeted locations, according to RPD Detective Bryan Ferreiras.

“Tequila and Hennesy, tequila and cognac, but Hennessey is definitely number one in the cognac, Casamigos and Don Julio, those are like the top three,” said Shelby Hynes, the manager of the ABC store on Hull Street.

Hynes said thieves would come two to three times a day at the beginning of the year.

“Initially, it made me feel uptight because it made my employees feel uptight; it was something that was happening way too often and almost gave you a feeling that something worse could happen,” she said.

Although, since partnering with the police, she says fewer thieves are targeting her store.

“I’ve seen a significant decrease for this store,” Hynes said. “That came a lot just from being able to work with RPD, the training ABC gives us to document.”

Ferreiras explained the importance of catching liquor thieves.

“They’re selling it for half their retail value, and they’re putting it into the community in ways that ABC can’t control as well as the police department, we can’t control,” he said. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want the children in this community to be around alcohol,” Ferreiras said.

The 3 accused thieves are awaiting trial and charges.

