Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

RPD’s seeing increase in liquor thefts in area ABC stores

RPD is working to end liquor thefts throughout the city.
RPD is working to end liquor thefts throughout the city.(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Liquor thefts are one of the latest crimes trending in RVA, so Richmond Police Department is working with ABC stores to crack down on these thieves.

The department reports that as of June 30, 420 out of 807 shoplifting reports took place at Richmond ABC stores. The Hull Street location is one of the highest targeted locations, according to RPD Detective Bryan Ferreiras.

“Tequila and Hennesy, tequila and cognac, but Hennessey is definitely number one in the cognac, Casamigos and Don Julio, those are like the top three,” said Shelby Hynes, the manager of the ABC store on Hull Street.

Hynes said thieves would come two to three times a day at the beginning of the year.

“Initially, it made me feel uptight because it made my employees feel uptight; it was something that was happening way too often and almost gave you a feeling that something worse could happen,” she said.

Although, since partnering with the police, she says fewer thieves are targeting her store.

“I’ve seen a significant decrease for this store,” Hynes said. “That came a lot just from being able to work with RPD, the training ABC gives us to document.”

Ferreiras explained the importance of catching liquor thieves.

“They’re selling it for half their retail value, and they’re putting it into the community in ways that ABC can’t control as well as the police department, we can’t control,” he said. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want the children in this community to be around alcohol,” Ferreiras said.

The 3 accused thieves are awaiting trial and charges.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on...
Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
There’s a growing push to see this business district, located in the middle of a residential...
Should cars be removed from Carytown?
Another aspect of our First Alert Weather Day Saturday will be the threat for strong to severe...
First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat continues with severe storm potential on Saturday

Latest News

The racing organization has come to a six-year broadcast agreement with the network, beginning...
NASCAR’s Xfinity Series finds new home on The CW Network
MGN police lights
Chesterfield police arrest 2; seeking 3 more in multiple stabbings
Amari Pollard faces one count of first-degree murder, and a felony gun charge.
Teen charged in Richmond mass shooting back in court
People holding picket signage attend the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
The Emmy Awards are postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says