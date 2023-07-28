Richmond electoral board eliminates two voting locations; city leaders say that’s not legal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Instead of having early voting locations around the city, Richmond’s electoral board voted to only open the registrar’s office off of Laburnum Ave.

This would close the downtown location at City Hall and the southside one at Hickory Hill.

Mayor Levar Stoney says this would be inaccessible for many people, especially neighbors who do not have a way to get there but want to cast their ballot early. Democrats now say the board did not have the authority to make this move, as it falls under the council’s power.

Right now, Republicans hold the majority on Richmond’s electoral board. The two GOP members voted against opening the satellite locations, going against one Democrat.

Political expert Larry Sabato with the UVA Center for Politics says this is the fundamental flaw in the Virginia system, as one party will always have a majority on the electoral board, which can lead to decisions like this one, impacting voters.

He says removing the two locations does not seem accidental.

“Very clearly, they’re the early voting districts where lots of black citizens vote. They like to go there and vote early. I believe about 25% of their votes were cast there in the last election,” Sabato said.

The electoral board says its concern is the cost of running these early voting spots. The price tag to operate both locations is $100,000. Mayor Stoney and City Council President Mike Jones say they have that money in hand, as they already allocated it in the budget.

“That’s why we appropriated the money for the elections office to actually carry out and discharge their duties,” Jones said. “We as a council will not ask a department or a division to do something that we have not empowered them to do.”

At a press conference Thursday, July 27, city leaders responded, saying this move is not legal. They called on Governor Youngkin to use his voice and power to help reverse this decision.

Spokeswoman Macaulay Porter responded in a statement:

“Virginia code states that voting satellite offices are established by a local governing body, not the electoral board.”

This is the same message the city council, Mayor Stoney and the Democratic Party of Virginia used in their response, as they say the electoral board does not have the power or authority to make these calls on satellite voting locations.

“That’s not a decision they can make. That’s the decision of the city council. And they made that decision, the electoral board made that decision with the support of two unelected republicans, not the folks who were elected by the people of Richmond,” Voter Protection Director with the Democratic Party of Virginia Aaron Mukerjee said.

Richmond City Attorney’s office also echoed that in a letter stating the board’s move goes against state law. It went on to say the board’s action “conflicts with the council’s legislative power to expand access to the polls for its voters.”

City councilors, Mayor Stoney, and the City Attorney call for an immediate reversal before taking legal action.

The Office of Elections is already responding. Around an hour after the democrat-held press conference, the office of elections announced it scheduled a meeting for next week to discuss the satellite locations.

