NASCAR’s Xfinity Series finds new home on The CW Network

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The CW Network will soon be the new home of NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

The racing organization has come to a six-year broadcast agreement with the network, beginning in 2025 and extending through the 2031 racing season. The CW Network will broadcast 33 Xfinity Series races every year, as well as weekly practice and qualifying events.

NASCAR’s new deal means that every race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television. Additional content will be available through The CW’s digital platforms.

The Xfinity Series is promoted as NASCAR’s second-tier circuit to the organization’s Cup Series, and is comprised primarily of younger and up-and-coming racers. The series draws an average of 1 million viewers per race.

This season, there have been 11 different winners on the NXS, which is tied for the fifth-most through 18 races. The average age of the winners this season is 29, with the youngest being 18 years old.

You can watch CW Richmond (WUPV) over the air on channel 65.1 and on your cable and satellite services.

