Friday Forecast: Dangerous heat and a few storms

First Alert Weather Days today and Saturday for dangerously hot and humid conditions
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dangerously hot and humid today and Saturday with highs near 100° and a heat index up to 112°.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: FRIDAY AND SATURDAY HEAT INDICES ARE LIKELY TO RANGE FROM 101° TO 112°. THIS HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL INCREASE THE CHANCE OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES, ESPECIALLY IN THOSE WORKING OR PLAYING OUTDOORS. THESE ARE THE HOTTEST DAYS OF THE SEASON THUS FAR.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Friday morning for areas along and east of I-95 for feels like temperatures around 105° expected.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Friday morning through Saturday evening with feels-like temperatures expected to climb towards 112° for areas along and east of I-95. A Heat Advisory goes into effect Friday morning through Saturday evening for counties west of I-95 for heat indices up to 110°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. An isolated storm in the afternoon and evening is possible. A strong storm possible. Highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Rain and scattered storms are expected later in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. Lows in the mid-70s, highs in the upper 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, thanks to a front nearby. Rain chances could drop if the front moves south faster. Lows in the low to mid-70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s.

