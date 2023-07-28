Extreme heat cancels outdoor activities for Richmond summer campers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With the oppressive heat in Central Virginia, summer camps are taking extra protections to make sure kids and counselors are safe.

An art show where students created masks and landscapes as opposed to jumping on a jungle gym outside is just one of the activities for campers at Weinstein JCC. With the heat index rising to about 104 degrees, camp staff took extra caution to keep these young children safe.

“In any case, with any kind of extreme weather, we are always communicating with security and other parts of the building; we are trying to figure out what does it look like what would be best for the kids. We are constantly checking the weather, the heat index. “ said camp staffer Lily Cook.

She tells us camp staff decided it was an inside day for campers filled with fun. Campers got to go swimming, do arts and crafts, and show off their skills in ninja camp.

“I also have a daughter in this camp but a different portion it’s a travel camp, so they actually canceled all the outdoor trips this week and moved them last minute inside. It was amazing that they were able to accommodate that,” said Shira Lewis, a parent of one of the campers.

When campers were asked if they’d rather be outside or inside, there was a little bit of debate.

“Outside, inside, outside, inside,” debated a few campers.

But they say their favorite thing to do inside is obstacle courses, swimming, and going down the water slide.

Weinstein JCC’s CEO Orly Lewis says keeping children safe is their top priority, and adjusting the days’ schedule is something that teaches the campers a bigger lesson.

“The alteration of schedules also are fun for the kids. We teach them to be resilient and that not everything goes as perfectly as we’ve planned,” Lewis said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.