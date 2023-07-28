City of Richmond holding flood insurance rate open houses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is proposing changes to the City of Richmond’s Flood Insurance Rate Map and asking residents to provide feedback.

The newly revised preliminary maps will be available for Richmond residents to review at two public open houses on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. There will also be a virtual session on Aug. 15. While significant community review of the maps has already taken place, community members can still identify corrections or submit appeals and comments.

Flood maps show the risk of flooding in an area and determine flood insurance and building requirements. The new proposed maps are more accurate, as they have been updated with better flood hazard and risk data.

The new maps may include some buildings in a high-risk flood zone, known as the Special Flood Hazard Area, that were not there before. This could result in the mandatory purchase of flood insurance for the property owners that are affected.

The city is encouraging home and business owners, renters, realtors, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents to attend the open house.

The open houses will be located at the following locations:

To view the preliminary flood maps, click or tap here. To submit appeals or comments, contact local floodplain administrator Eric Whitehurst at eric.whitehurst@RVA.gov.

