12 About Movies: Breaking down what’s new to streaming and in the theaters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Welcome to 12 About Movies with Tyler & Todd, NBC12′s newest program where a couple of movie nerds break down what’s new to streaming and movie theaters.

Photographer Tyler Britt and Assignment Desk Manager Todd Densmore are usually behind the scenes at NBC12, but now they’re stepping in front of the cameras to go in-depth on what films they’ve been watching and recommend.

Here’s what we’re looking at this week:

New to Streaming:

July 26 - The Witcher (Season 3 Part 2) - Netflix

July 27 - Twisted Metal - Peacock

July 27 - Harley Quinn (Season 4) - Max

July 28 - The Beanie Bubble - AppleTV+

July 28 - How To with John Wilson (Season 3) - Max

Staff Picks:

The Vanishing (1988) - The Criterion Channel

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) - Netflix

Police Story 1 & 2 (1985/1988) - Max

Vengeance (2022) - Amazon Prime

New to Theaters:

Haunted Mansion

Talk to Me

