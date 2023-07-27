Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, July 27, 2023
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- There will be First Alert Weather Days through Saturday as dangerous heat impacts our area. Full forecast >
- Richmond is opening two cooling stations to help beat the heat.
- The 19-year-old suspect in the graduation shooting outside the Altria Theatre last month has received a new charge.
- Rock icon Sinead O’Connor, known best for her hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U” has died at age 56.
