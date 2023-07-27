Tickets now on sale for The Grinch at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A holiday season favorite is coming to Broadway In Richmond this December.

‘Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’ will play at Altria Theater for eight performances as a part of Broadway in Richmond’s 2023-2024 lineup.

Tickets are now on sale for the eight shows between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17. Here is the showtime schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

To buy a ticket, visit Broadway In Richmond’s website, or purchase them in person at the Altria Theater Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (800) 514-3849.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.