Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Tickets now on sale for The Grinch at Altria Theater

Tickets are now on sale for the eight shows between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17.
Tickets are now on sale for the eight shows between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17.(Andy Martin Jr)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A holiday season favorite is coming to Broadway In Richmond this December.

‘Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical’ will play at Altria Theater for eight performances as a part of Broadway in Richmond’s 2023-2024 lineup.

Tickets are now on sale for the eight shows between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17. Here is the showtime schedule:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

To buy a ticket, visit Broadway In Richmond’s website, or purchase them in person at the Altria Theater Box Office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (800) 514-3849.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A police car in Richmond, Va. Police currently provide the vast majority of transports to...
Court rules Virginians can’t be charged with fleeing police if officers are too far away
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Richmond Police say a 19-year-old suspect is in police custody facing second-degree murder with...
19-year-old graduation shooting suspect facing new charge
Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond

Latest News

Drivers will fight for a spot in the Cup Series playoff during Sunday’s Cook Out 400.
NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway this weekend
Disney's "Frozen" is coming to Altria Theater for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond season.
Disney’s ‘Frozen’ coming to Broadway In Richmond
The Ladies of Elegance are holding another Pink, Black & White Affair Friday, Aug. 4 at the...
Annual Pink Black & White Affair returning in August
Dean Lewis and RVA Antiques give tips for hosting and decorating with portable bars.
Versatile styling with portable bars