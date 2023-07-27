Thursday Forecast: Dangerously hot & humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Highs in the upper 90s today, heat index near 105°. Highs near 100° Friday & Saturday, heat index could reach 111°.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AS HEAT INDICES ARE LIKELY TO RANGE FROM 105° TO 111°. THIS HEAT AND HUMIDITY INCREASE THE CHANCE OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES, ESPECIALLY IN THOSE WORKING OR PLAYING OUTDOORS. THESE ARE THE HOTTEST DAYS OF THE SEASON THUS FAR.

Heat Advisory is in effect until Friday morning for feels like temperatures around 105° expected.

Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Friday morning through Saturday evening. This will likely be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning with feels-like temperatures expected to climb towards 111° Friday and Saturday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. A bit breezy. A few storms can’t be ruled out by evening. Highs in the upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 10% during the day, 20% by evening)

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated storms in the afternoon and evening are possible. Lows in the mid to upper 70s, highs near 100°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Scattered showers and storms are expected later in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-70s, highs near 100°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms, thanks to a front nearby. Lows in the low to mid-70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.