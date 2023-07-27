Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has received the final permit it needs to resume construction.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline has received the final permit it needs to resume construction.(wdbj7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia.

Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline had been blocked by the federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, even after Congress included the project’s approval as part of the bipartisan bill increasing the debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden signed the bill in June.

The high court’s order came Thursday, as a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the case. The Biden administration backed the company in calling for the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Environmental groups have opposed the $6.6 billion project.

Jamie Williams, President of The Wilderness Society, had these remarks after the ruling was made:

“Allowing construction of this destructive and unnecessary fracked gas pipeline to proceed puts the profits of a few corporations ahead of the health and safety of Appalachian communities. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a threat to our water, our air, and our climate. We will continue to argue that Congress’ greenlight of this dangerous pipeline was unconstitutional, and will exhaust every effort to stop it.”

“We are very disappointed by this latest development, but will continue this important fight,” said Southern Environmental Law Center President and Executive Director DJ Gerken. “We stand by our argument that the MVP rider—Congress’s reckless attempt to bless a single gas pipeline—violates the separation of powers and is unconstitutional.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A police car in Richmond, Va. Police currently provide the vast majority of transports to...
Court rules Virginians can’t be charged with fleeing police if officers are too far away
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Police, fire and other first responders were called to the scene along Tredegar Street just...
Missing man found dead in James River in Richmond
Richmond Police say a 19-year-old suspect is in police custody facing second-degree murder with...
19-year-old graduation shooting suspect facing new charge

Latest News

Drivers will fight for a spot in the Cup Series playoff during Sunday’s Cook Out 400.
NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway this weekend
Disney's "Frozen" is coming to Altria Theater for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond season.
Disney’s ‘Frozen’ coming to Broadway In Richmond
There’s a growing push to see this business district, located in the middle of a residential...
Should cars be removed from Carytown?
A liquor store in downtown Richmond
Youngkin administration criticizes falling ABC profits