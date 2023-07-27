Richmond police release video of January officer-involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police released body camera footage on Thursday of a Jan. 9 officer-involved shooting.

Just before 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive. After establishing a perimeter and RPD vehicles on the scene flashing emergency lights, police repeatedly tried to contact anyone in the house via a PA system to exit the house.

With no response, the door to the house was breached.

There, police were met by 61-year-old Douglas Price brandishing a firearm at an officer in the doorway. The officer fired his department-issued gun at Price, striking him. Price was given first aid before being transported to a local hospital. Price died due to his injuries on Wednesday, July 12.

RPD says the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney declined prosecuting the officer involved in this incident. After an internal policy review, the department says the officer is back on active duty.

The department released the following statement of what viewers will see in the video:

“Factual information within the video related to the fatal use of force during a narcotics-related search warrant operation by the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Richmond Police Department includes body-worn camera footage and relevant imagery depicting the actions and events leading up to and including the critical incident and use of force. Video shows RPD negotiators announcing the search warrant on the loudspeaker multiple times before entering the home and the suspect brandishing a firearm upon officer entry. Following the use of force, medically certified officers aided the injured suspect.

Evidence and materials seized as a result of the narcotics-related search warrant are sealed as part of the pending investigation that spans multiple jurisdictions.”

Richmond police released the video on YouTube on Thursday. (Warning: Some portions of the video may be difficult to watch for some viewers.)

