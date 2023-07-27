New survey asks age-old question: ‘Should cars be removed from Carytown?’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Picture it. Carytown, some time the future, and not a car in sight.

It’s the hope for folks like Lee Williams, who’s bicycle journey to the area can often be dangerous.

“Well I think that because all of our infrastructure is crumbling at this point and so it would be easier to do it now than waiting until later,” said Lee Williams, who wants cars out of Carytown.

Trips to this drag are also few and far between for Doug Allen, even though he’s right around the corner.

“I’ll tell you honesty I live a block from here and I pretty much avoid Cary Street and a lot of my neighbors do as well just because pretty much every time you walk through here you’re going to have some sort of negative encounter with a driver,” said Doug Allen, who lives near Cary Street.

During our trip along Cary Street, we saw cars blocking bus stops and a whole lot more.

There’s a growing push to see this business district, located smack dab in the middle of a residential neighborhood, closed off to cars. And made to look more like a pedestrian mall like the one in Charlottesville.

“We could work as a community and engage different members of the community across different intersections to find a way to reimagine Cary Street, Carytown as a space that’s accommodating for everyone,” said Tara FitzPatrick, who wants cars out of Carytown.

A survey from Richmond Connects is now open and asking the Cary Street question and other priorities. You can also see real time results from the vote coming in.

They’re not binding, but city officials say if the money, time and will are there, they can make anything happen.

“Because what we would not want is to overburden the residential neighborhoods that are adjacent to Carytown and have our seniors who are living there not have places to park,” said Stephanie Lynch, a Richmond City Councilor.

You still have time to fill out that survey. It ends August 20. You can find a link here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.