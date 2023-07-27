Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

New environmental health tracking program from VDH

By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will release a new environmental health tracking program to give people easy access to health resources.

After receiving a grant from the CDC, Virginia joins 32 other states to make an easy-to-access database for different environmental health concerns including:

  • Air quality and asthma statistics.
  • Drinking water quality and factors that could affect it.
  • Wildfire smoke events
  • and Heat advisories

Rebecca Tomazin, environmental health tracking program manager for VDH, said the new program will collect data from multiple sources and break it down into charts and visuals for people to better understand. She said easy access to data can help people make important life decisions or day-to-day decisions.

“Better access to that data is so important so that people and families can make more data-driven decisions on where they want to live and how they might spend their day depending on their own health decisions,” Tomazin said.

Tomazin said all the information is available for people to use, but it requires multiple websites and multiple databases to acquire everything. She said a central location will make it easier for both people and organizations.

“There’s a lot of different places you can go to a dashboard and learn about air quality,” Tomazin said. “What’s great about the tracking program at a national level and a state level is bringing the data all in one place so you don’t have to search for that information.”

The program is expected to start in the next couple of months. Tomazin said VDH just began discussions with partners in the community as well as other agencies across the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car
The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on...
Argument leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Chesterfield
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

Amari Pollard, 19, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Shawn Jackson,...
Teen charged in Richmond mass shooting due in court Friday
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Outside of Hickory Hill community center, which was voted to be eliminated as an early voting...
Richmond electoral board eliminates two voting locations; city leaders say that’s not legal
City leaders argue against the decision saying the move was not legal.
Richmond electoral board eliminates two voting locations