NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway this weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Race fans, rev up your engines. NASCAR is coming back to the Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Cook Out 400.

The rest of the week is packed with fun, from a Finish Line Party at the Graduate Richmond to a 90′s party at Richmond Raceway’s Commonwealth Mall.

“We’re going to have Kelli Lemon and DJ Garret Doll here as well to help us kick off a great weekend,” said Lori Waran, president of Richmond Raceway. “Then we get to the wonderful racing here.”

You don’t have to go inside the raceway to have fun, though, because an entire festival awaits race fans in the parking lot on Saturday.

“We have a really cool experience with checkered-flag roller skating for all of our fans to enjoy,” Waran said. “Music, food, and fun.”

Fans are already camping out days in advance.

Terry McCartney and his wife have been traveling from Pennsylvania to watch races in Richmond for a decade. They meet people from all around the world and create life-long friendships on campgrounds.

“We were here in the spring,” McCartney said. “We met some people from Missouri. We basically showed them around because they hadn’t been here. These people are the same way. They’re from Atlanta. They had a lot of questions, and we tried to answer them. We showed them around, showed them different things.”

It won’t be their last time here. McCartney says everything about Richmond keeps bringing them back.

“We just enjoy it here,” McCartney said. “The atmosphere, the people, the race itself. Everyone here at the track is so friendly. That’s why we keep coming.”

The excitement extends to the track with the drivers ready for the green flag.

“Richmond’s been a staple in NASCAR for many years,” said AJ Allmendinger, a driver for Kaulig Racing. “I think as drivers, we really enjoy this type of race track because it’s different. You don’t get a lot of three-quarter mile, D-shaped ovals in NASCAR.”

Allmendinger says Richmond is the best place to start if you’ve never watched a live race.

“We’re always racing each other,” Allmendinger said. “There’s passing going on all the way throughout the field. We’re beating and banging on each other. We appreciate all of the fans that do show up and one’s that are curious about it. You’ll definitely be hooked if you go out there.”

The racing begins Saturday, July 29, with the Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250.

Drivers will fight for a spot in the Cup Series playoff during Sunday’s Cook Out 400.

To get tickets and see the events ahead, head over to Richmond Raceway’s website.

