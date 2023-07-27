Man struck on I-95 while filling vehicle with gas

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was hit on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield while he was putting gas in his broken-down vehicle Thursday.

At 11:50 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near the Ruffin Mill Road/Woods Edge Road exit.

Police say that a vehicle in the right lane drifted over and struck the man while he was filling his vehicle. The man that was stuck suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.