Juvenile injured in Henrico overnight shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile was injured in an overnight shooting in Henrico Thursday.

On July 27, around 1:17 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 2100 block of Dickens Road for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers were told a victim had been taken to VCU Medical Center by bystanders. Officers found the juvenile male victim at the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.