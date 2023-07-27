Your Money with Carlson Financial
Juvenile injured in Henrico overnight shooting

Police responded to the 2100 block of Dickens Road for a reported shooting.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile was injured in an overnight shooting in Henrico Thursday.

On July 27, around 1:17 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 2100 block of Dickens Road for a reported shooting.

Once on scene, officers were told a victim had been taken to VCU Medical Center by bystanders. Officers found the juvenile male victim at the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

