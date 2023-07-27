First responders battling against dangerous heat wave

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Imagine working outside while wearing heavy gear. That what’s our first responders do every day.

The advice for first responders is the same for all of us, slow down, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Of course, that can be a challenge when you are a firefighter responding to an emergency.

“Firefighters across the country, no matter what the weather, we’re coming to see you, so we’re ready. We train for these kinds of things,” Henrico Battalion Fire Chief Doug Reynolds said.

Reynolds said they are prepared for the job whether it’s negative temps or near the triple digits, but this heat wave adds some “extra layers.”

“When you see these temps get like this, it’s a big challenge, especially for firefighters, because we are going to put on the equivalent of your best snowsuit,” Reynolds said.

Take firefighter David Barksdale. On a typical day, he weighs in at around 240 pounds. Add on the suit and that takes him up to roughly 300 pounds.

But that’s not all. Throw in the air pack, the helmet, the hose and the iron. That’s roughly another 50 to 60 pounds.

“We’re going to go into a fire that’s potentially 1500 degrees, so all of that already on a hot day is a lot to deal with,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said they bring in extra crews to rotate to make sure everyone is ok and hydrated.

“Usually, almost average house fires, we’re going to have 25 firefighters show up, give or take, said Reynolds. “But on these kinds of days, they are going to go in there and do one air bottle, and they come out, and they’re pretty much done because it is just so hard on your body right now, so you could easily end up with twice as many firefighters that you would normally use.”

Paramedics recommend only spending about ten to 15 minutes outside at a time.

Our bodies adjust to the temperature outside, which may be hard to recognize if we’ve been out too long.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.